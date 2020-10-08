Willie (Billie) Parlier Smith
May 4, 1931 - October 6, 2020
Willie (Billie) Parlier Smith, age 89, of Horsepasture, passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020. She was born May 4, 1931, to the late Edgar Vance Parlier and Lillie Stout Parlier. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilmer Benton Smith of 55 years; her son-in-law, Gregg E. Peters; brothers, Claude L. Parlier, Coy A. Parlier, Garland P. Parlier, Charles E. Parlier, and Muriel E. Parlier; and sisters, Ethel P. Pigg, Lucille P. Mills, Virginia P. Knight, Sybil P. Taylor, and Hazel Fay Parlier.
Mrs. Smith was a 1949 graduate of Ridgeway High School. She worked at E.I. DuPont, and retired from the Quality Control Department of Lacy Manufacturing Company. She was a charter member of Grace Baptist Church, Ridgeway and helped found and organize Hillcrest Baptist Church, Ridgeway, Va., in 1969. She was the church's first member. She was also the first president of the Women's Missionary Society at Hillcrest Baptist Church and served as the Music Director, Sunday School Director and Teacher, and a member of the Hillcrest Trio for a number of years. At her death, she was a member of Horsepasture Christian Church, Ridgeway.
Surviving are daughters, Sandra S. Farmer (Dennis) of Spencer and Debra S. Peters of Ridgeway; one grandson, Kevin B. Farmer (Brandy) of Pilot Mountain, N.C.; and her many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service will be held for the family at Mountain View Cemetery in Ridgeway, Va.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Horsepasture Christian Church Youth Department, 1146 Horsepasture Price Road, Ridgeway, VA 24148.
A special thank you to the nursing staff at Blue Ridge Therapy Connection for the loving care given to our mother during these many years, and especially during these unprecedented times that we are experiencing away from our loved ones.
