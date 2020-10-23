Menu
Martinsvile Bulletin
Wynona Rigney Smith
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Wynona Rigney Smith

June 28, 1934 - October 22, 2020

Wynona Rigney Smith, 86, of Martinsville, Virginia, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at her home.

She was born June 28, 1934, in Franklin County to the late Acie and Connie Rigney. She had worked at Bassett Furniture and Bassett Walker Knitting.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Herman Smith; sons, Robert, Randolph, and Mike Smith; sisters, Janice Blankenship, Brenda Turner, Ethel Blankenship, Elizabeth Dillon, and Jewel Rigney; and brother, Wilson Rigney.

Ms. Smith is survived by a daughter, Elizabeth Mae Dodson; sister, Paulette Law; brother, Herbert R. Rigney Sr.; six grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Roselawn Burial Park with Robert Smith Jr. officiating.

Wright Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.wrightfuneralservices.net.

Published by Martinsville Bulletin from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Roselawn Burial Park
