Zane Horton
FUNERAL HOME
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway
Bassett, VA
Zane Horton

Zane Horton 80, of Bassett passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Bassett Funeral Service in Bassett is in charge of the arrangements.
Published by Martinsville Bulletin on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Sep
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
3665 Fairystone Park Highway P.O. Box 207, Bassett, VA
Bassett Funeral Service - Bassett
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our deepest sympathy and prayers are being sent to the family. Wayne and Kathy Handy
Wayne and Kathy Handy
Friend
September 20, 2021
Prayers for the family. Such a sweet man
Debbie Davidson
Friend
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Jean, Mikie and Milvia Basconi
Neighbor
September 18, 2021
Zane was a good Christian man, always friendly and so nice. Praying for Mrs. Larmie and all of the family.
Joel Cannaday
Friend
September 16, 2021
I had the pleasure of working with Zane at Stanley. He was a wonderful person who made you feel better just being around him. He always had a smile on his face and loved to joke around. I feel fortunate to have known him. My heart goes out to his family. He will be missed, but he leaves behind many wonderful memories.
Keith Law
Friend
September 16, 2021
