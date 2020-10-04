Pastor Dean Silver
January 13, 1944 - September 30, 2020
Pastor Dean Silver, age 76, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at Carolina Caring-Catawba Valley Hospice House in Newton, North Carolina, following a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. The son of the late Claude and Mary Johnson Silver, a native of Mitchell County, North Carolina, he was born on January 13, 1944.
He was preceded in death by, in addition to his parents, his loving wife, Carolyn Marie Huskins Silver, who passed away June 03, 2019; one daughter, Sandra "Sandy" Kay Gobble; and two sisters, Barbara Howell and Ann Buchanan.
A long-time member of Maranatha Baptist Church in Marion, Pastor Silver proudly served as pastor for Providence Road Baptist Church in Maiden, North Carolina from 1967 till 1976. From 1976 to 2010, he pastored at Maranatha Baptist Church, until his health began to decline, forcing him into retirement. Having been the principal from Maranatha Baptist Church School, Pastor Silver was also the founder of Tri-County Christian School in Spruce Pine. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing and hunting, but mostly, spending time with his family, friends and church family.
He is survived by one son, Billy Dean Silver; two brothers, Lee Silver and Denise Silver; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pastor Silver's life will be held on Tuesday, October 06, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at Maranatha Baptist Church in Marion with Pastor Daniel Brenneman and Pastor Bill Dillon officiating. Interment will follow at Silver Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Mitchell County. The body will lie-in-repose thirty minutes prior to the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a memorial donation in Pastor Silver's memory are asked to consider, Maranatha Baptist Church, P.O. Box 1311, Marion, North Carolina 28752.
