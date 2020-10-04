Avery "Max" Gardner



September 16, 2020



Avery "Max" Gardner, 59, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, surrounded by his family.



He is survived by his wife, Tami Gardner; mother, Betty McNeilly Ledford; two daughters, Avery Gardner and Remy Gardner; son, Madison Gardner and wife, Hannah; and two sisters, Patricia Gardner and Ava Phillips.



Max graduated from McDowell High School and from NCSU and was a lifelong resident of Smithfield, where he raised his family and made his career in the forest products industry.



Max was a devoted husband, father, son, brother, and friend. He was an asset to every company he ever worked for and could accomplish anything he set his hand to. He is unforgettable and his memory will live on, always in our hearts.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 4, 2020.