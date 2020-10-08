Larry Dean "Bear" Franklin
October 9, 1949 - September 26, 2020
Larry Dean "Bear" Franklin, passed away Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, surrounded by his family.
He was born Oct. 9, 1949, to the late Jack and Genouse Lawing Franklin.
He is survived by his "current" wife, Brenda Smith Franklin; two children, David (Lisa) and Deana Greene (Jason); eight grandchildren, Garrison Greene, Jack Franklin, Gabriel Greene, Audrey Franklin, Moriah Greene, Harper Franklin, Jessa Greene, and Reese Greene; and brother, Wayne Franklin.
He cofounded Action Tool Service with Sam Purdy in 1978, and dedicated himself to making it a success. He was never concerned about worldly success or impressing others. He considered success to be measured by his relationship to God, his family and friends. He was a loving husband, wonderful dad, doting PawPaw, caring friend, father figure and mentor, to many who came across his path. He was hilariously funny, generous, and always honest in his dealings with everyone. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Although he has lived in Hampton, Va., for 50 years, in his heart, he was always a Sugar Hill boy, so his remains are going back to North Carolina. There will be a memorial service in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion Saturday, Oct. 10, at 11 a.m. For his many family and friends in Virginia, there will be a celebration of his life in the chapel at Liberty Baptist Church in Hampton Sunday, Oct. 18, at 2 p.m. Casual attire is requested, masks required.
He loved to help someone in need, so in lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made in his memory to an organization that specializes in helping others, Operation Blessing, www.ob.org
, 977 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach, VA 23465; or Samaritan's Purse, www.samaritanspurse.org
, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 8, 2020.