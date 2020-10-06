Jerry GillstrapOctober 4, 1947 - October 4, 2020Jerry Gillstrap, 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on his birthday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Mission Memorial Campus in Asheville.Jerry was born in Griffin, Ga., Oct. 4, 1947, to the late Elmo Murel Gillstrap and Gladys Thompson Gillstrap. Jerry served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of Redeemed Freewill Baptist Church. Jerry worked for the McDowell County Sheriff's Department and Old Fort Police Department as an officer. Also, he was a longtime valued employee of Envirocert. He volunteered at Care Partners Hospice of McDowell County, helping serve the veterans of our area. Jerry was an avid painter of landscapes. His sweet demeanor and his spreading of goodwill won him many friends.Left to cherish Jerry's memory are his wife of 51 years, Shirley Welch Gillstrap; son, Jeffrey Gillstrap of Marion; and sister, Ann Cutchins and husband, Ed, of Atlanta, Ga.A funeral service will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 2 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion with the Rev. Jerry McClain officiating. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home, prior to the service. A committal service with honors, by the U.S. Navy, will follow at the funeral home. Jerry will be laid to rest in McDowell Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WNC Bridge Foundation, P.O. Box 1315, Arden, NC, 28704.