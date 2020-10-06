Robert Lake HarrisAugust 13, 1926 - October 4, 2020Robert Lake Harris passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the age of 94, at Western Carolina State Veterans Home in Black Mountain.A native of Yancey County, Robert was born Aug. 13, 1926, to the late Robert Nelson Harris and Lucille Hughes Harris. Robert served in the U.S. Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. McKee and was a member of Nebo First Baptist. Robert wore many hats in his working career and was a good leader holding many supervisory positions. Robert drove a milk truck for Coble Dairy, welded, worked on his dairy farm and worked for Borden Chemicals in Morganton as a Chemical Specialist. When Robert left the military he worked in the tree cutting business and after he left the business he continued cutting and climbing trees in his 80's for family and friends. He could fix anything he turned his hand to. Everyone loved Robert and he loved everyone. His family and friends will miss his storytelling and his outgoing personality. His wife of 58 years, Helen Saunders Harris preceded him in death.Surviving are his four children, Jo Gouge (Jerry) of Nebo, Grey Harris (Gail) of Nebo, Debbie Poteat of Tullahoma, Tenn., and Lakie Arrowood (Keith) of Glenwood; sister, Betty Gardin of Marion; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends Wednesday, Oct. 7, from 2 to 3 p.m., at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., following the visitation in the chapel of Westmoreland with Revs. Doug Worley, Pete McCombs and Pastor Jack Taylor officiating. Robert will be laid to rest beside his wife, Helen, at Victory Temple Full Gospel Church Cemetery with military honor provided by the United States Navy.