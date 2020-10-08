Billie Carol Tucker
November 13, 1931 - October 5, 2020
Billie Carol Tucker, 88, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away Monday, October 05, 2020, at Carepartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, North Carolina.
Born on November 13, 1931 in Inman, South Carolina, he was born to the late John Wesley Tucker and Joyce Irene High Tucker.
A member of Nebo First Baptist Church, Billie was a proud veteran of the United States Air Force. He enjoyed cooking and gardening, and just being outdoors.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Tucker.
He is survived by his two children, Lisa Mace and husband, Bill, and Michael Tucker and wife, Darlene; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Peggy Huffman and Ruthanne Brooks.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, October 09, 2020, at Nebo First Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m., with Reverend Doug Worley officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at McDowell Memorial Park.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 8, 2020.