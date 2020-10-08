Wayne Stanley SimpsonAugust 1, 1935 - October 6, 2020Wayne Stanley Simpson, 85, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at Rosehill Retirement Community.Mr. Simpson was born Aug. 1, 1935, in Rutherford County, to the late Roger Frank Simpson and Cleo Barnes Simpson. He retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture and was a member of Glenwood Baptist Church. He loved football and NASCAR. He was an avid Carolina Panthers fan. He also enjoyed going out to eat.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Simpson; his sister, Melba Simpson; his twin sister, Elayne Wiseman; and his nephew, Roger Wiseman.Those left behind to cherish Mr. Simpson's memory are niece, Paula Rodier (Robert); nephew, Franklin Wayne Bradley (Jody); great-nephew, Shawn McCurry (Emily); great-niece, Chloe Bradley; special friends, Gary and Brenda Gibson; his good buddy at Rosehill, Walter; and cherished canine friends, Max and Lucy.The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, Oct. 9, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. funeral service to celebrate Mr. Simpson's life will follow at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with Dr. Dennis Love officiating. Interment will be at McDowell Memorial Park.The family would like to express their appreciation to Rosehill Retirement Community and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, especially Luanne Walker, for tender love and care shown to Mr. Simpson and his family.