Janet Ann Hensley



July 27, 1969 - October 5, 2020



Janet Ann Hensley, 51, of Marion, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. Janet owned and operated Professional Electrolysis of Asheville for 20 years. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hensley family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 11, 2020.