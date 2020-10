Daniel Oliver Bradley Jr.



November 14, 1935 - October 8, 2020



Daniel Oliver Bradley Jr., 84 of Auburn, Ga., formerly of Marion, passed away Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred Lucille Bradley. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Bradley family.



Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 11, 2020.