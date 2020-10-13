Brenda Janette "Jonnie" Hyatt WilsonMay 13, 1944 - October 9, 2020Brenda Janette "Jonnie" Hyatt Wilson, 76, of Marion, passed away Friday, Oc. 9, 2020, following an extended illness.Jonnie was born May 13, 1944, in McDowell County, to the late Floyd and Sue Hyatt of Greenlee Community.She retired from Baxter after 30 years of service. Jonnie was an avid gardener and artist. She painted and worked in ceramics. Horses were a huge part of her life, and she and Ronnie loved riding and camping in the mountains with their friends. She so much enjoyed time on the screened porch that Ronnie built for her. It was definitely her "Happy Place." Visiting friends and family spent many hours with her on her porch, which overlooked her garden.To say she was strong would be an understatement. She devoted her life to Ronnie and Nathan. When her only child, Nathan was born with cerebral palsy, she faced a life with multiple operations and special care for him. Her husband, Ronnie, had a quadruple heart bypass at one time and she was there for his ultimate recovery. She also survived breast cancer without complaining and with her usual determination and tenacity. She spent many years staying with and caring for her mother as her mother aged.With the onset of her dementia, along came a diagnosis of lung cancer. She faced it all bravely until the end.In addition to her parents, Jonnie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ronald N. Wilson; and her siblings, Mark Hyatt, Bob Hyatt, Harold Hyatt, Gerald Hyatt, Tom Hyatt, Joy Hyatt Farthing and Judy Hyatt.Those left behind to cherish Jonnie's memory are her sons, Nathan A. Wilson and her nephew/godson, Marc Hyatt (Candice); her grandchildren/nephews and grandnieces, Tripp, Avery, Bella and Charlie, who lovingly caller her "Maw"; siblings, Jo Hyatt, Larry Hyatt, Penny Gibson, Trissy Christy; and numerous nieces and nephews who adored her.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 16, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home. A funeral service to celebrate Jonnie's life will follow at 3 p.m. at the funeral home, with the Rev. Jonathan Tipper officiating.