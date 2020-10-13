Doris Elizabeth Wilson Seay
June 20, 1938 - October 10, 2020
In the early morning hours of Saturday, October 10, 2020, Doris Elizabeth Wilson Seay, age 82, went home to be with the Lord. A native of McDowell County, Doris was born on June 20, 1938, to the late Lawrence Wilson and Lillie Robinson Wilson Greenlee.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack M. Seay, and one great-grandson, Charlie Crowder.
Left to cherish Doris' memory are three children, Jackie Cook (Dewey), Rhonda Washburn and Kimberly Welborn (Barry); three grandchildren, Stephanie Roland (Andy), LeighAnne Crowder (Jon) and Emma Welborn. Also surviving Doris are two great-grandchildren, Julia and Jack Crowder.
Doris loved spending time with her family and playing the piano.
A funeral service will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Beam Funeral Service, with Reverend Jeff Burchette officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, one hour prior to the service.
Beam Funeral Service is assisting the Seay family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 13, 2020.