John J. Yoder



June 13, 1939 - October 14, 2020



John J. Yoder, 81, of Marion, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020. He retired from General Electric Co. (GE) in Hickory. Mr. Yoder is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lola Yoder. Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Yoder family.



Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 16, 2020.