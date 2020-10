Alma Blevins Hale



November 22, 1920 - October 15, 2020



Alma Blevins Hale, 99, of Old Fort, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. She was preceded by her husband, Mount H. Hale Sr. Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 18, 2020.