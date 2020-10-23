Bobby Joe Bertolo
March 11, 1940 - September 6, 2020
Bobby passed away Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, in his home in Rocklin, Calif., with his wife and daughter at his side. He was 80 years old.
Bobby was born in Marion. He joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17 where he was stationed at Treasure Island in San Francisco, Calif. While in the Navy, he loved to play football, learn about the computer industry, and venture into the city where he met the love of his life of over 60 years, Josephine.
He spent over 50 years in the IT industry with a very strong work ethic and loved what he did for a living, as it was constantly changing, and he was always learning new things. He was a true 49er Faithful and Giants fan. He loved to go golfing, fishing, boating, loved gardening and playing his guitars. He was always very happy with a smile on his face and always ready to help someone or just strike up a conversation.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna Lee Styles Laney; and his brother, Jimmy Styles.
Bobby is survived and greatly loved and missed by his wife, Josephine; his daughter, Kristie Bertolo; his brothers, Chuck Laney (Christine) and Barte Laney (Sandra); his sister, Betty Harvey (Wally); and many nieces and nephews who adored their Uncle Bob.
Donations can be made to American Heart Association
; American Stroke Association
; American Lung Association
; American Kidney Fund; or to Sutter Care at Home - Roseville Hospice.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date when gatherings are considered safe.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 23, 2020.