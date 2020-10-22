Dock "D.D." AutreyJune 29, 1927 - October 20, 2020Dock "D.D." Autrey, 93, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion, where he has spent the last 4 years.Mr. Autrey was born June 29, 1927, in McDowell County, to the late Dock H. Autrey and Nellie McMahan Autrey. He was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy. He was a lifelong member of Garden Creek Baptist Church. Mr. Autrey was well known and well thought of in the community.In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Kate Burnette Autrey; and his brother, Jeter Autrey.Those left behind to cherish Mr. Autrey's memory are his son, Cliff Autrey (Tiny) of York, S.C.; granddaughter, Nikki McDaniel (Mike) of Marion; great-grandson (the love of his life), John Michael McDaniel of Marion; two sisters, Estella Foxx of Marion, and Dorothy Biddix of Busick; three brothers, Stuart Autrey (Doris) of Petersburg, Va., Johnny Autrey (Ann) of Hildebrand, and Jimmy Autrey (Brenda) of Burnsville; and several nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Autumn Care of Marion, and especially to his friend and nurse, Kelly Smith, for her tender love and care and her efforts to make Mr. Autrey comfortable.The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 23, at Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion. A private interment will be held at McDowell Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers and food, those wishing to make a donation in Mr. Autrey's memory are asked to consider New Manna Christian School, in honor of his beloved great-grandson, John Michael McDaniel, 225 East Court St., Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home