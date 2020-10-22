Sally Wilson Finley
May 20, 1932 - October 20, 2020
Mrs. Sally Finley, age 88, of Marion went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Autumn Care of Marion.
A native of Union, SC, and the daughter of Frank and Dorothy McGalliard Wilson, she was born on May 20, 1932.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Terrell Finley; her sisters, Hazel Burleson, Mary Proctor and Margie Wilson; as well as her brothers, Bob Wilson, Thomas Wilson and Jerry Wilson.
A devout Christian and an avid reader, Sally was a lifelong member of Clinchfield United Methodist Church and longtime Sunday school teacher. She loved teaching as well as working for years in the church programs that provided weekly meals in the church fellowship hall and groceries for those in need. Sally worked at Old Fort Finishing plant for 32 years until its closing and went back to school to earn her Associate Degree in Business Administration. She and Robert loved spending time as much as possible at Holden Beach.
She is survived by sons, Terrell Finley and wife, Avis, of Marion, Douglas Finley and wife, Judy, of Morganton; and siblings, Peggy Nix and Douglas Wilson. She is also survived by grandchildren, Sarah Grubbs (John), Zane Finley, Cole Finley (Jenna) and Danni Wise, and great grandchildren, Isaac, Kiley, Caleb and Campbell Grubbs and Andrew Peppers.
Due to COVID-19, a graveside service will be held for family members at a later date.
Those wishing to honor Sally with memorials or donations are asked to consider Clinchfield Methodist Church, 151 Ridge Rd., Marion, NC 28752.
The family would like to thank Autumn Care of Marion for tender care they provided, treating her as family, especially during this stressful pandemic when family could not visit.
