Helen Marie Byrd Hoyle
November 2, 1931 - October 20, 2020
Helen Marie Byrd Hoyle, 88, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville.
She was born on November 02, 1931, to the late Grover C. and Grace Erwin Byrd in McDowell County.
Mrs. Hoyle was a member of Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church. She loved animals, especially birds. She was a talented gardener and enjoyed cooking and tending to her flowers. She loved to travel with her late husband, Harold "Bud" Hoyle. A kind lady and a good neighbor, she was a wonderful mother and an even better grandmother.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Gary Rumfelt; and four siblings, Bob, Carl, Jerry, and Mary Sue Byrd.
Those left to cherish her memory are her four children, Wanda McKinney (Donald), Tonya Rumfelt, Rick Hoyle (Lydia), and Keith Hoyle (Sharon); three grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and five siblings, Betty Murray, Carolyn Thomas, and Larry, Dean, and Donald Byrd; and special caregivers, Sandra and Darlene.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., at Pleasant Gardens Baptist Church Cemetery, and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Hoyle family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call (828) 559-8111.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 23, 2020.