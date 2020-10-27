Menu
Anna Webb Smalley
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
2020
Anna Webb Smalley

July 1, 1941 - October 24, 2020

Anna Webb Smalley, 79, of Dysartsville, went to be with the Lord Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at her home.

Anna was born July 1, 1941, in Buncombe County, to the late Druide G. "D.G." Webb and Grace Boone Webb. She was an avid reader and a hard worker. Anna worked for East Marion Manufacturing Co. and Universal Furniture Co. until they closed.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Olin T. Smalley, who she was faithfully devoted to and cared for many years.

Those left behind to cherish Anna's memory are her son, Kenneth Smalley (Karen) of Union Mills; and two brothers, Walter Vance Webb and James Andrew Webb both of Marion.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 29, at Westmoreland Funeral Home. A memorial service to celebrate Anna's life will follow at 3 p.m., with the Rev. Joshua Calvert officiating.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 27, 2020.
You will be missed aunt ann. But never forgotten. We will see you again. You are running those streets of gold. Love you
Sharon webb
October 26, 2020
RIP Aunt Ann love and miss you
Kay Rhom
October 26, 2020