Ruby Gibbs ByrdSeptember 5, 1936 - October 27, 2020Ruby Gibbs Byrd, 84, of Marion, gave up her earthly body and went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She loved spending time with her family, enjoyed tending to her flowers, and watching the Hallmark Channel. Ruby had a zest for life and always spoke to everyone she met. She was cherished by everyone who knew her.She was born Sept. 5, 1936, to the late Dock and Pearl Gibbs. Ruby retired from Southern Devices after many years of service. She was a lifetime member of Garden Creek Baptist Church.Those left behind to cherish Ruby's memory are her beloved husband, Ronald Dean Byrd; four children, Dale Byrd (Tammy), Loresa Laws (Dennis), Susan Blair (Ricky) and Jeff Byrd (Lisa) all of Marion; seven grandchildren, Amber (Shawn), Kendra (Justin), Nick, Alysson (Jordan), Adam, Danielle and Andrew; five great-grandchildren; three siblings, Ruth Nanney (Dal) of Rutherfordton, Robey Gibbs of Marion, and Ray Gibbs (Vicky) of Marion; one brother-in-law, Charles Jenkins of Charlotte; and one sister-in-law, Cathy Caraway of Grass Valley, Calif.The family would like to express their appreciation to Davita Kidney Care for the tender love and care given to Ruby during her illness.The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., Friday, Oct. 30, at Garden Creek Baptist Church. A funeral service to celebrate Ruby's life will follow at 3 p.m., at the church. Burial at Glenwood Cemetery will follow the service.Flowers are welcome and appreciated or those wishing to make a donation in Ruby's memory are asked to consider Garden Creek Baptist Church.Westmoreland Funeral Home