Calvin Dwight Basham
July 29, 1948 - October 28, 2020
Mr. Calvin Dwight Basham, age 72, of Old Fort, North Carolina, following a brief battle with cancer, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospital in Asheville. The son of the late Calvin Basham and Rozzena Spurgeon Basham Brumley, he was born in Bend, Oregon, on July 29, 1948.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Judy Basham Bridgewater.
An avid bowler, fisherman and an antique collector, Calvin was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, where he was part of the Golden Gloves Championship. He enjoyed socializing with friends and family, especially his son, Christopher.
He is survived by his son, Christopher Calvin Basham (Mary); four brothers, Dwayne Basham (Debbie), David Basham (Kim), Bruce Anderson (Becky) and Danny Brunley (Shelly); two grandchildren, Kristin Phillips and Cole Phillips; and two great-grandchildren, Carter and Sunni.
A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 3:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service in Marion. The family will receive friends from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Basham family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 30, 2020.