Margaret Elaine "Granny Laney" Henry
October 22, 1937 - October 29, 2020
Margaret Elaine Henry, affectionately known as "Granny Laney", age 83, of Marion, North Carolina, departed to be with the Lord on the morning of Thursday, October 29, 2020, at her residence with loved ones at her side. Born in Buncombe County, North Carolina, on October 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Vance and Eula Brown Conley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, James William Henry Sr. "Big Daddy" (October 18, 2018); three grandchildren, Daquisha Henry, Jerrill Jackson and Nicholas Jones; and four siblings, Frank Conley, Sarah Hamilton, Vance Conley and Gordon Brown.
A devoted and loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend, Elaine enjoyed traveling, especially to Philadelphia, baking, canning and shopping. She loved making memories with her family and friends. It did her heart good to spoil her grandchildren, and even those who were not her grandchildren, including a very special granddaughter, Kennedi Swepson. For 46 years she worked in the dietary department at McDowell Hospital. Elaine was a member Order of the Eastern Star and a member of Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee and the Women's Missionary.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her ten children, Zondra Y. Henry, James Henry Jr., Debra Connelly, Karen D. Henry, Crystal Henry, Terry Allen Henry (Pandoria), Andrea Wimbush (Tim), Leslie H. Miller, Camille Elaine Henry and Amy H. Berry (Jermaine); and four siblings, Eula Jean Conley, James Ervin Conley, Virginia Lee Groce and Zackery Carson. Granny Laney is also survived by twenty-five grandchildren; a host of great grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends she met along the way.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 05, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., at Beam Funeral Service in Marion. A service to celebrate the life of Elaine will be held on Friday, November 06, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Dr. Michael Smith officiating. Interment will follow at McDowell Cemetery
Those serving as pallbearers are, Shawn Boyce, Antawn Boyce, Daresse Henry, Toran Whiteside, Vernon Edmonds and Timmy Boyce. Those serving as flower girls are, Artura Boyce, Starr Henry, Sierra Connelly, Karman Henry, Chanda Henry, Tikira Henry, Tia Miller, Aubrey Borders and Sydney Connelly.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mrs. Henry's memory are asked to consider, Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, P.O. Box 336, Forest City, North Carolina 28043 or by visiting www.hocf.org
