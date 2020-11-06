Autumn Causby
November 15, 1994 - November 1, 2020
On the afternoon of Sunday, November 1, 2020, while surrounded by her loving mother, Autumn Causby, age 25, of Marion, North Carolina, went to her Heavenly home to be with the Lord and other family members who have went home before her. Born in McDowell County on November 15, 1994, she was the daughter of Kim and Dustin Norton; and Chuck Causby.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Pat Effler; paternal grandparents, Ray and Charlotte Norton; and special aunt, Karen Wright.
A member of West Court Baptist Church, Autumn loved her family, and her three boys were her world. Having had a beautiful smile, a kind and caring soul, she brought joy and laughter where ever she was. You never knew what she was going to say or do next.
Left to cherish her precious memory are her parents, Dustin and Kim Norton of Marion; three precious children, Julian Valencia, Dante Conley and Cordell Causby; six siblings, April Frisbee (Jimmy), Dustin "DJ" Norton (Tyler), Kaitlyn Norton (Hunter Payne), Hunter Norton, Amandalyn Norton and April Causby. Autumn is also survived by her maternal grandparents, Leroy and Mae McPeters; numerous nieces and nephews; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A service to celebrate the life of Autumn will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at 12:00 p.m., at West Court Baptist Church in Marion with Pastor Jeff Burchette officiating. Interment will follow in the Dulaney Cemetery in Burnsville. The family will receive friends from 10:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the church.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 6, 2020.