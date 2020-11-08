Charles Homer DeHart
June 29, 1944 - November 4, 2020
Charles Homer DeHart, 76, of Marion and Swannanoa, North Carolina, passed away Wednesday, November 04, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center.
He was born on June 29, 1944, in Buncombe County to the late William Homer and Cora Ruth Hodgin DeHart.
He was employed with the NC Highway Patrol as a mechanic. Mr. DeHart was involved with the Swannanoa Masonic Lodge #561 and with the Marion Moose Lodge. He enjoyed fishing and working with his old cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two siblings, David Lee DeHart and JoAnn Bailey.
Survivors include his son, Chuck DeHart and wife, Lana; one brother, Bill DeHart and wife, Carolyn; and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, November 09, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Pastor Frank Cantrell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Burial will be held at Sky View Memorial Park in Asheville at 2:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children
or to the Black Mountain Home.
The family requests that all attending the service to please bring and wear a mask.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the DeHart family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 8, 2020.