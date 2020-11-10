William Frank Smith
October 29, 1950 - November 6, 2020
William Frank Smith, 70, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on the evening of Friday, November 06, 2020, at his residence.
He was born in Selma, Alabama, on October 29, 1950, to the late Earlie Elgin and Sara Dell Smith.
Mr. Smith was a proud veteran of the United States Army, where he served in Vietnam. He thoroughly enjoyed the outdoors and being in the woods, and he especially loved to hunt.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, Nick Smith, Sharon Herndon, and Malba McGinnis.
He is survived by his loving wife, Pearl Hundley Smith; one daughter, Ashley Jane Smith; four stepchildren, David Barbour, Tina Blue, Tonya Howarton, and James Oakes; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two siblings, Mary Alice Blaylock and Earlie Elgin Smith, Jr.; two half brothers, Robert and Eric Rose; and his personal canine companion, Sassy.
In accordance with Mr. Smith's wishes, no services will be held.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Smith family.

.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 10, 2020.