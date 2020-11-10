Paul R. Taylor
August 24, 1959 - November 7, 2020
Paul R. Taylor was born in Dunkirk, N.Y., Aug. 24, 1959. On Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, after a 1-plus year battle with bladder cancer, he passed at home with his wife of 35 years, Kathy, by his side.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Ellen Taylor.
He is survived by his wife, Kathy Jennings Taylor; son, Jason; son, Scott and wife, Trishia, and children, RyleeJo and Brennan; his brother, Doug and wife, Meri-Adele Taylor; sister, Taylor Anderson; as well as several nieces and nephews; and his two dogs, Holly and Jade.
Paul graduated from Canandaigua Academy in 1977 and entered the Marine Corps. Following the Marine Corps, he attended State University of New York (SUNY) Oswego located in Oswego, N.Y., receiving his bachelor's degree in Computer Science in 1985. Upon graduation, he was offered a position within the Computing Science Department at the college where he remained until retiring in 2014. Upon retiring, Paul and Kathy relocated to Marion to escape the New York winters and live in the mountains.
As an adult, Paul spent 15 years as an active leader within the Boy Scouts of America, dedicating himself to mentoring and teaching life skills.
A special thank you is extended to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care and the many friends and care givers that contributed to his care during his battle with cancer.
A private family memorial service will be held to celebrate Paul's life.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to go to Burke Hospice & Palliative Care, Mercy Animal Rescue, or to the charity of your choice
in Paul's honor.
Westmoreland Funeral Homewww.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 10, 2020.