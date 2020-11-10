Marie H. ElkinsFebruary 11, 1935 - November 7, 2020Marie H. Elkins, 85, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.Marie was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Kanapolis, to the late Paul Alexander Hager and Nell Long Bowman. She retired from East Marion Manufacturing.In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" James Elkins; daughter, Dianne Miller; grandson, Robert; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Bryce and Bella.Those left behind to cherish Marie's memory are five children, John M. Elkins (Barbara) of Winder, Ga., Terry L. Elkins (Eileen) of Houston, Texas, Jody R. Elkins (Kim) of Nebo, Thomas D. Elkins of Atlanta, Ga., and Sandy Terry (Roland) of Durham; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Katherine Byrd (Roger) of Winter Springs, Fla.In keeping with Marie's wishes no services will be held at this time.Westmoreland Funeral Home