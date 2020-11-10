Menu
Search
Menu
The McDowell News
The McDowell News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marie H. Elkins
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Marie H. Elkins

February 11, 1935 - November 7, 2020

Marie H. Elkins, 85, of Marion, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.

Marie was born Feb. 11, 1935, in Kanapolis, to the late Paul Alexander Hager and Nell Long Bowman. She retired from East Marion Manufacturing.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert "Bob" James Elkins; daughter, Dianne Miller; grandson, Robert; and three great-grandchildren, Caleb, Bryce and Bella.

Those left behind to cherish Marie's memory are five children, John M. Elkins (Barbara) of Winder, Ga., Terry L. Elkins (Eileen) of Houston, Texas, Jody R. Elkins (Kim) of Nebo, Thomas D. Elkins of Atlanta, Ga., and Sandy Terry (Roland) of Durham; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Katherine Byrd (Roger) of Winter Springs, Fla.

In keeping with Marie's wishes no services will be held at this time.

Westmoreland Funeral Home

www.westmorelandfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.