Douglas Martin

Douglas Dean Martin, 95, passed away Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at Memorial Campus of Mission Hospitals.

A native of McDowell County, Mr. Martin had resided most of his life in Buncombe County. He had worked for several years as an EMT and retired from Buncombe County in 1995. He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.

Mr. Martin was the son of Jacob L. and Zona Suttles Martin. He was also preceded in death by his sisters, Eloise Morgan and Marcelle Suttles; and brother, Hughcelle Martin.

Surviving are his wife, Edna Jane Miller Martin; children, Allen Martin, Rodger Martin and Wanita Hightower; and grandchildren, Felicia Rumler, Colton Hightower, Candice Hightower, and Justin Martin.

Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 14, in the chapel of Anders-Rice Funeral Home. Military funeral rites will be provided by the U.S. Navy. Burial will occur in the Western Carolina State Veterans Cemetery at a later date.

Live-streaming of Mr. Martin's memorial service, as well as an guest register, will be available at www.andersrice.com.

Anders-Rice Funeral Home

www.andersrice.com

Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
14
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
1428 Patton Ave, Asheville, NC 28806
Funeral services provided by:
Anders-Rice Funeral Home & Cremation Center
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My Dad, Pat Oxner, (Retired Asheville Fire Department, Deceased November 1996) my brother Steve Oxner and I (Butch) all worked with Doug (my brother and I as EMT's) back in the 70's. Doug was a delightful man to work with. Very easy going and fun to be around. He sure could snore though. Doug will be missed.
Butch Oxner
Coworker
November 9, 2020