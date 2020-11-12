Maggie Webb Wall PoteatAugust 19, 1921 - November 11, 2020Maggie Webb Wall Poteat, 99, of Marion, passed away early morning Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at Autumn Care of Marion.A native of Buncombe County, Maggie was born to the late Luther Webb and Josie Pegg Webb Aug. 19, 1921. She retired from Washington Mills and was a member of First Baptist Church of Marion for 65 years.Maggie was preceded in death by her first husband, Woodrow A. Wall; and second husband, George P. Poteat.Surviving are her two children, James "Jim" Wall and wife, Judy, of Raleigh and Jean Erwin and husband, Jim, of Asheville; four grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Autumn Care of Marion for the tender love and care shown to Maggie and her family.A graveside service will be held at McDowell Memorial Park Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m., with Dr. Scott Hagaman officiating. In the family's concern for others, they ask that everyone in attendance please wear a mask.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Marion, 99 N Main St., Marion, NC 28752.Westmoreland Funeral Home