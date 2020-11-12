Mary Margaret Fisher Boyd
November 18, 1936 - November 8, 2020
Jerusalem, Jerusalem
Thy streets of pearl and gold are trod by the blest feet of them
We know & love of old.
Their voices full of sheer delight steal through the radiant air.
Jerusalem, Jerusalem
Our hearts are with them there.
Proverbs 3:15
'She is more precious than rubies and nothing you desire can be compared to her.'
Faithful, Loyal, Caring, Loving, Devoted; daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, sister and friend.
Warrior for Christ Jesus in sharing the Good News and glory of God in relationship. Teaching His word, His love, His faithfulness and His life especially to her 'girls.'
Welcoming her home are: her parents, Forrest and Edith Fisher; her soul mate and husband, (gone but a few months before) Paul Boyd; her grandsons, Richard Blust and Seth Norton; four preborn grandchildren, best friend; Maxine Cassidy; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Leaving behind, her daughters; Cindy, Cammy, Sharon, her son-in-law; David Blust, grandchildren: Andrew (Vanessa) Hensley, Ally (Oliver) Garcia, Gabriel Duran, Clayton and Graham Blust, Gabrielle and Michael Broom; Great-Grandchildren: Grant, Isaac and Elijah Hensley, Livy and Rosie Garcia, brother: Phillip Fisher, many nieces, nephews and friends.
We love you Mom and will join you soon…in a moment or two.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., prior to the service, at the funeral home.
