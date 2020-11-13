Dannie Ray HoganSeptember 16, 1958 - November 10, 2020Dannie Ray Hogan, 62, of Old Fort, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at John F. Keever Solace Center in Asheville, NC.Dannie was born Sept. 16, 1958, in Bucks County, Pa., to the late Kenneth Ray Hogan and Barbara Jean Thompson Hogan. He enjoyed listening to music and fishing. He especially liked spending time with his friends and family.In addition to his parents, Dannie was preceded in death by his long-time girlfriend of over 30 years, Cindy Gay.Those left behind to cherish his memory are his daughter, Beverly Hogan Middleton (Daniel) of Marshall; two sons, Robert Gay (Sonni) and Travis Gay (Debra), all of Marion; eight grandchildren, Harley Vess, Garrett Vess, Justin Middleton, Cameron Middleton, Raelyn Gay, Savannah Adkins, Ty Adkins and Aspen Mauney; one great-granddaughter, Maxine Mauney; and three brothers, Gary Hogan (Mary) of Johnson City, Tenn., Keith "Alan" Hogan of Johnson City, and Roger Killion (Shannon) of Newland.A memorial service to celebrate Dannie's life will be announced at a later date.Westmoreland Funeral Home