Irene Waycaster Ricker

February 4, 1925 - November 15, 2020

Irene Waycaster Ricker, 95, of Denver, North Carolina, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Atrium Health Lincoln.

A native of Mitchell County, she was born on February 04, 1925, to the late Joe Festus Waycaster and Millie Jones Waycaster. Mrs. Ricker loved to dance and she was known to always enjoy herself. She loved her family most of all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Clarence Ricker, whom passed away in 1986; and numerous siblings.

Those left to cherish her memory are three children, Carroll Ricker and wife, Janice, Betty Spurlin, and Jeanette Ricker Blankenship and husband, James; five grandchildren, Donna Palmer and husband, David, Michael Davis and wife, Crystal, Jeff Ricker and wife, Kristin, Tammy Lonon and husband, Jack, and Chris Spurlin and wife, Sherry; nine great-grandchildren; and nine great-great-grandchildren, plus two on the way.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Cherry Springs Baptist Church at 2:00 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., one hour prior to the service.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Ricker family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call 828-559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Cherry Springs Baptist Church
6 Bull Walker Road, Old Fort 28762
Nov
19
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Cherry Springs Baptist Church
6 Bull Walker Road, Old Fort 28762
