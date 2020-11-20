Johnny Roscoe Godfrey Jr.
April 26, 1941 - November 18, 2020
Mr. Johnny Roscoe Godrey Jr., age 79, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Carolinas HealthCare System-Blue Ridge in Morganton, North Carolina.
The son of the late Johnny and Bertha Caldwell Godfrey, he was a native of McDowell County, born on April 26, 1941. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one grandson, Joshua Dale Godfrey; daughter-in-law, Missy Godfrey; and three siblings, Betty Kanipe, Donald Godfrey and Patricia Loftis.
An avid fisherman and hunter, Johnny enjoyed spending time at his nephew's auto shop, Derek's Muffler, or at Sharon's Café in Marion. Most of all, he loved spending quality time with his family.
He is survived by his four sons, Keith Godfrey, Robert Godfrey, Johnny Godfrey (Rachel) and Chris Godfrey (Sandy); sister, Barbara Smith; brother, Jimmy Godfrey; three grandchildren, Chelsea Shambley, Michael McCurry and Hope Bland; special nephew, Derek Smith (Arley); and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, November 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Associate Pastor Nathan Bland and Pastor Chris Clayton officiating. Interment will follow at Biddix Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.
Those wishing to make a memorial donation in Mr. Godfrey's memory are asked to consider, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105; or by visiting www.stjude.org
.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Godfrey family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com
, or call 828-559-8111.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 20, 2020.