Paula Maria Ehrhardt McCurry



May 14, 1927 - November 24, 2020



Mrs. Paula Maria Ehrhardt McCurry, 93, of Marion, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at her home.



Mrs. McCurry was born to the late Paul Ehrhardt and Teresa Maria Schnell Ehrhardt in Ulm, Germany, May 14, 1927. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Harold McCurry.



She is survived by her children, Harold R. McCurry, Gerlinde B. McCurry, Elizabeth Bloomfield and husband, Rick, Virgil Paul McCurry, Charles Ray McCurry, Angie Milliken and husband, Frankie; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



Mrs. McCurry was a homemaker and enjoyed baking, cooking, and sewing. She loved flowers and could often be seen in her flower gardens.



She will be laid to rest at the Montford Cove Baptist Church cemetery alongside her beloved husband. A private graveside service with the Rev. Chris Osborne officiating will be attended by family and close friends.



Kirksey Funeral Home



Published by The McDowell News on Nov. 29, 2020.