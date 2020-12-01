Jessie Hall Martin
October 22, 1939 - November 29, 2020
Jessie Hall Martin, 81, of Marion, North Carolina, peacefully departed this life on the morning of Sunday, November 29, 2020, at Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
A native of McDowell County, she was born on October 22, 1939, to the late Jess David Hall and Fannie Thomas Hall. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers, the Rev. Ray Hall, Ralph Hall, Harold Hall, and Alfred Hall.
Jessie worked as a nutrition worker for McDowell County Schools, and she will be remembered as a wonderful cook. She thoroughly enjoyed playing the piano and singing; she was a member of the Joy Trio with her daughter and son-in-law. Jessie, whom attended South Marion Pentecostal Holiness Church, truly loved her Lord. A dedicated and loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she loved spending time with her family.
Survivors include her loving husband of 61 years, Samuel Martin; two children, Shelia Bailey (Richard) and Steve Martin; three grandchildren, Amber Wiseman (Gabriel), Ashley Perkins (Tommy), and Adam Bailey (Taryn); and eight great-grandchildren, Bailey Carter, Tinsley, Geneva, and Elvy Wiseman, Jagger and Jett Bailey, and Maddox and Marley Perkins.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 02, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at McDowell Memorial Park with the Rev. Dean Owenby officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Martin family.

.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 1, 2020.