Charles Boyd "Bo" JamisonAugust 1, 1948 - November 7, 2020Bo Jamison, 72, of Raleigh and Carolina Beach, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, from injuries sustained in a boating accident.Bo is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Lawing Jamison; son, Stephen Jamison (Ashley); and daughters Whitney Perry (Bryan) and Lindsay Shannon (Kyle); grandchildren and extended family.Bo served his country with honor in the U.S. Army, spending 18 months in Vietnam.For over 40 years, he worked in the commercial construction industry as a superintendent. There are many buildings throughout North Carolina that bear his mark and serve as a monument to his career.Bo was a man of honor and integrity. He will be forever missed and will always be celebrated by his friends and family.There will be a celebration of life when family and friends can safely visit.A full obituary and condolences are available at www.WilmingtonCares.com Wilmington Funeral and Cremation