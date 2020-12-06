Ruby Virginia Suttle Wilson
March 9, 1948 - December 4, 2020
Ruby Virginia Suttle Wilson, 72, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Friday, December 04, 2020, at Carolinas HealthCare System-Blue Ridge in Morganton.
She was born in McDowell County, on March 09, 1948, to the late Ed Suttle and Bertha Upton Suttle.
Ruby had a special place in her heart for children, and she worked as a bus monitor for many years. She always made sure the kids were fed and had a toy. She will be remembered for her great spaghetti and gumbo. She loved Jesus so much and was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. A very funny, giving, and caring lady, Ruby loved super glue and duct tape. She was known as "the duct tape queen of Dysartsville."
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Leroy Suttle.
Survivors include her loving husband and best friend for 55 years, Roger Dean Wilson; one daughter, Sherry Rogers (Robert); two grandchildren, Zebulon and Mimosa Rogers; and two siblings, Harold Dean Suttle and Lola Suttle Bradshaw.
A funeral service will be held on Sunday, December 06, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church at 3:00 p.m., with the Reverend Donald Morrison officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 p.m., Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
, or call 828-559-8111.
.
Published by The McDowell News on Dec. 6, 2020.