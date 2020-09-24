Menu
Patsy Smith ElliottDecember 29, 1944 - September 22, 2020Patsy Smith Elliott, age 75, of Marion, North Carolina, following a long battle with cancer, departed to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mission Hospital. The daughter of the late William Hubert Smith and Etta West Smith, she was born in McDowell County on December 29, 1944. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings.Pat was a lifelong citizen of McDowell County. She attended and graduated from Glenwood School where her children and grandchildren also attended. She was a long time employee of Cross Cotton Mill and went on to create and manage her own textile brokerage company for the last 28 years. She was an active member of her church, the Morganton Church of Christ. She was the most determined and loving woman we ever knew. Through her faith and determination she provided opportunities and high expectations that allowed her children to succeed and to in turn provide opportunities for her beloved grandchildren to thrive, all through unconditional love.She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Douglas Elliott; one daughter, Alisa Elliott; one son, Dr. Scott Elliott (Laura). Pat is also survived by five grandchildren, Erica Altamirano (Aaron), Seth Frisbee, Faith Norville, Grayson Elliott and Athena Elliott; and a large number of nieces and nephews.The family is planning a private celebration for family and friends when time allows to safely gather together. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Glenwood Elementary School by mail at 1545 Old Highway 221 S, Marion, NC 28752, care of the Pat Elliott Memorial Fund.Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Elliott family. For further information and/or to sign the guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828)-559-8111.
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 24, 2020.
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
I was so saddened to hear of Pats passing. My sincere condolences to her family!
Nancy Baker
September 23, 2020