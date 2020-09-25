Menu
The McDowell News
Rachel Naomi Mainer Wheeler
1937 - 2020
BORN
1937
DIED
2020
Rachel Naomi Mainer Wheeler

December 26, 1937 - September 22, 2020

Rachel Naomi Mainer Wheeler, age 82, of Marion, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mission Hospital McDowell. The daughter of the late James Mainer and Bertha Huffman Mainer, she was born in McDowell County on December 26, 1937.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Hall Wheeler; two sisters, Iris Cogdill and Sandra Helms; and one brother, Dean Mainer.

Rachel was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing the piano. Rachel first retired from the Salvation Army and later retired again from Roses. She was known as a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her one daughter, Melissa Barrier (Rickey); one son, Harold Wheeler (Holly). Patsy is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler Hoyle, Hayla Wheeler and Seth Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Madison Hoyle, Chase Hoyle and Abbie Hoyle; and a number of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service is planned for today (Friday, Sept. 25, 2020), at 11:00 am, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Reverends Jason Bright and Don Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.

Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the­­­­ Wheeler family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752
Sep
25
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Beam Funeral Service
2170 Rutherford Rd, Marion, NC 28752
Funeral services provided by:
Beam Funeral Service
Love you for making my brother happy till he went ahead of you now ya are together with the Lord
Martha Abernathy
Family
September 23, 2020
You will be greatly missed Aunt Naomi Love you and tell Melvin love and miss him when you see him in heaven ya are finally together and at peace
Diana Church
September 23, 2020
We will miss you deeply love you aunt Naomi
Diana Church
Family
September 23, 2020