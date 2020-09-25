Rachel Naomi Mainer Wheeler
December 26, 1937 - September 22, 2020
Rachel Naomi Mainer Wheeler, age 82, of Marion, North Carolina, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Mission Hospital McDowell. The daughter of the late James Mainer and Bertha Huffman Mainer, she was born in McDowell County on December 26, 1937.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Hall Wheeler; two sisters, Iris Cogdill and Sandra Helms; and one brother, Dean Mainer.
Rachel was a member of the Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, and enjoyed playing the piano. Rachel first retired from the Salvation Army and later retired again from Roses. She was known as a loving mother, grandmother and a friend to everyone who knew her.
She is survived by her one daughter, Melissa Barrier (Rickey); one son, Harold Wheeler (Holly). Patsy is also survived by three grandchildren, Tyler Hoyle, Hayla Wheeler and Seth Carroll; three great-grandchildren, Madison Hoyle, Chase Hoyle and Abbie Hoyle; and a number of nieces and nephews.
A funeral service is planned for today (Friday, Sept. 25, 2020), at 11:00 am, in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service with Reverends Jason Bright and Don Mitchell officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at McDowell Memorial Park.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Wheeler family.
