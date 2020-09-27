Menu
Audrey Alyne Moody Lawing
1925 - 2020
BORN
August 31, 1925
DIED
September 26, 2020
Audrey Alyne Moody Lawing, 95, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Rose Hill Retirement Community.
Born in Clay County on August 31, 1925, she was born to the late Lem Moody and Nelda Hall Moody.
She retired from Marion Manufacturing Company as a weaver. She enjoyed quilting and cooking for her family. A member of Harmony Grove Baptist Church, she was a loving wife and mother. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her world.
Survivors include her loving husband of 74 years, Ray "Red" Lawing; two children, Ronnie Lawing (Llewellyn) and Regina Lawing Robinson (Michael); three grandchildren, Jason Robinson (Jessica), Jessica McEntire (Mac), and Tiffany McHone (Frank); three great-grandchildren, Taylor and Brandon McHone and Jaxon Robinson; and five siblings, Lillian Hodge, Lloyd Moody, Shirley Moody, Sheila Lockee, and Vickie Morgan.
A graveside service will be held Monday, September 28, 2020, at 2:00 o'clock p.m. at Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Reverends Doug McPeters and Freddie Williams officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Harmony Grove Baptist Church.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff of Rose Hill Retirement Community and Hospice of the Carolina Foothills for their extraordinary care.
Beam Funeral Service & Crematory is assisting the Lawing family. For further information and/or to sign the online guestbook, please visit our website, www.beamfuneralservice.com, or call (828) 559-8111.

Published by The McDowell News from Sep. 27 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Harmony Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
4750 Harmony Grove Rd., Nebo, North Carolina 28752
