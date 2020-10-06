Alice "Dode" (Seagle) Moore



November 10, 1933 - October 1, 2020



Alice "Dode" (Seagle) Moore passed away Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family.



She was born Nov. 10, 1933, to Ray Green Seagle and Pauline Mull Seagle of Clinchfield.



Alice was preceded in death by her parents and one brother, Homer Seagle of Marion.



Alice is survived by two sisters, Doris chapman of Swannanoa and Susie Gragg of Marion; brother, Jerry Seagle of Marion; three children, Annette Moore McDaniel of the home, Robert Aden Moore of Chase Community, and Ronald Albert Moore of Ellenboro; three grandchildren, Candace McDaniel of Forest City, Dylan Harrison (Victoria) of Bostic, Danielle Harrison (Jordan) of Union Mills; and honorary grandson, Jason Black of Avondale; and four great-grandchildren, Chloe Black, Liam Epley, Kyra Lee, and Asher Epley.



A memorial/life celebration service is being planned for a later date.



In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Rutherford County are appreciated.



Published by The McDowell News on Oct. 6, 2020.