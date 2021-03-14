I just discovered this on the newspaper site or I would have gone to the funeral. Alan's grandma, Eula Nanney Lawing, was my aunt Eula, so Guy was my first cousin. My daddy was her only brother, Reginald. I have often wondered over the years what became of Alan Ray, Irma Jean, Norma Jane....and the baby [Mary], who name I didn't recall...but she may not have been born then. The last time I knowingly saw them was at a family event at Nolan's in the summer of 1958, shortly before I went off to college [I'm 80 now]. So, although I 've been back in the county since 1967, taught 3 years at Old Fort Hi, and later 29 at McDowell Tech, I never somehow reconnected. I wish God's graceful and merciful comfort on all of you in your time of sorrow. Wade

