Allan "Buck" Lawing
In the early morning hours of Thursday, March 11, 2021, our hardworking and beloved Allan "Buck" Lawing passed peacefully in his home he built and was right where he wanted to be. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Welch Lawing (married 43 years); and parents, Guy and Betty Lawing; and his fur babies Max and Mia.
Being the only boy of four children, Allan leaves behind his dear sisters, Irma, Norma and her husband, Glenn, and Mary and her late husband, Bo. In addition to his siblings, he leaves behind his special brother-in-law, Jimmy Welch, who stayed by his side. Allan was grateful for him. He is survived by a number of nieces and nephews (Stephen, Tara, Ashley, Justin, Whitney and Lindsay); and many great-nieces and –nephews, that he cherished deeply. And taking care of him till the end, he leaves behind a special niece, Haley Lewis and her son, Sutton.
Allan worked hard his entire life, until his body could no longer. He was an honorable veteran of the United States Army, where he was stationed in Germany. He had various jobs working to install ceramic tiles and linoleum; worked at Baxter Healthcare for 20 years; and retired from M.B. Haynes.
Never having children of his own, he was a lover of dogs-always feeding the neighborhood dogs and letting them inside when cold. He spent his spare time on the golf course, where he had many friends that knew his as "Buck." Allan was an avid Tar Heel lover, always making calls to the family when they won or when he knew the first snowflake fell in PG, he was our family weatherman!
The biggest piece of Allan's heart broke when he lost Nancy in September 2018. His heart and family are now complete again. For a man that worked so hard his whole life, he is now at rest and at peace. "You shall eat the fruit of the labor of your hands, you shall be blessed, and it shall be well with you." God rewards those that work hard, and our sweet Allan has received the best reward of all.
A celebration of Allan's life will be held on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., in the Chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Rev. Steve Hawkins and the Rev. Harold Webb officiating. Military honors will be provided by the United States Army.
Allan spent many years making many charitable donations to different contributions. It was his request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, www.stjude.org
; and/or Wounded Warrior Project
, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517, woundedwarriorproject.org
.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff of CarePartners Hospice & Palliative Care-McDowell for the extraordinary care they provided Allan and his family during his final journey.
Published by The McDowell News on Mar. 14, 2021.