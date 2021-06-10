Alma Williams WorkmanAlma Mooree Williams Workman, 102, of Rutherfordton, passed peacefully Tuesday, June 8, 2021, surrounded by family.Born in Catawba County, in 1918, Alma moved to McDowell County in 1920, and lived in the Cross Mill Community where she resided for 46 years and where she attended McDowell High School. Later, she married her husband, Raymond Deuard Workman Sr. in 1938. Together they had two children, Jane Workman Robinson and Raymond Deuard Workman Jr. In 1966, she moved to Rutherford County where she and her husband continued to live and travel to and from Florida during their retirement.Alma was a devout Baptist and a member of Long Branch Baptist Church in her later years. She loved her family and especially enjoyed times where laughter was abundant during a game of UNO or caused by one of her practical jokes. She loved journeying with friends and family members to yard sales where she would always make the best deal. She taught herself to play the piano and was always willing to showcase her skills on her antique organ. When camping or celebrating birthdays, Alma, would play her harmonica or kazoo and always join in with singing and fellowship. Her family especially remembers her cooking, particularly, her biscuits and tasty desserts, and times spent watching the Atlanta Braves baseball games and shopping for treasures on QVC. Alma was a talented craftsperson and handmade crocheted clothing and afghans for each family member.Alma lived a life that was full, rich and that amassed an extensive family. She was preceded in death by her parents, George Moore Williams and Jettie Margaret Hill Williams; husband of 56 years, Raymond Deuard Workman Sr.; daughter, Jane Workman Robinson; four sisters and a brother.She is survived by a son, Raymond Deuard Workman Jr. and wife, Pat, of Rutherfordton; six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; 25 great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews. Alma adored all of her family and treasured each of them with special stories. The life she lived will be as an example to others as we all remember to love, laugh, and value each other in our own individual ways.Her favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm and her family has no doubt that she has joined her shepherd in fully restored health as she walks in heaven with her family and friends as she dwells in the house of the Lord forever.The family will receive friends Friday, June 11, in the chapel of Westmoreland Funeral Home in Marion, from 2 to 3 p.m., with services following at 3 p.m., in the Westmoreland Chapel. Interment will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, with the Revs. Jerry Ruppe and Keith Stephenson presiding.In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of the Carolina Foothills, 374 Hudlow Rd., Forest City, NC 28043.Westmoreland Funeral Home