As im her last child hearing the words your mother has passed filled me with such emotions but the only thing I could do is cry even at a young age os 12 I understand life isnt forever and all good things have to come to a end thats why im glad i could enjoy the time with her that I could but now shes in heven where one day ill get to see her again.
Troy A Ransom
September 11, 2021
Oh how it doesn't seem real at all. Noah's auntie Amanda even if we wasn't family by blood we were family in my eyes. Heaven definitely gained another angel.