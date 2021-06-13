Menu
Amanda Finley Ransom
1979 - 2021
BORN
1979
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Westmoreland Funeral Home
198 South Main Street
Marion, NC
Amanda Finley Ransom

July 13, 1979 -

June 11, 2021

Amanda Finley Ransom, 41, of Marion and Lenoir, passed away Friday, June 11, 2021. Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published by The McDowell News on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
15
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Westmoreland Funeral Home & Crematory
198 South Main Street, Marion, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Westmoreland Funeral Home
As im her last child hearing the words your mother has passed filled me with such emotions but the only thing I could do is cry even at a young age os 12 I understand life isnt forever and all good things have to come to a end thats why im glad i could enjoy the time with her that I could but now shes in heven where one day ill get to see her again.
Troy A Ransom
September 11, 2021
Oh how it doesn't seem real at all. Noah's auntie Amanda even if we wasn't family by blood we were family in my eyes. Heaven definitely gained another angel.
Jackie Harrison, Jimmy Nelson and Noah Nelson
Friend
June 14, 2021
