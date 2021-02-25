Amberse David Barlowe Sr.
December 25, 1938 - February 23, 2021
Amberse David Barlowe Sr., 82, of Nebo, North Carolina, passed away Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Autumn Care of Marion.
He was born December 25, 1938, in McDowell County, to the late Oren and Millie Williams Barlowe.
Amberse, who loved to drive, worked as a mechanic, dump truck owner/operator, and truck driver, all across the country. Though he held many other jobs as a mechanic, he was a business owner, who ran Barlowe's Shell service station for many years in Marion, North Carolina. Amberse enjoyed fishing, especially on the Outer Banks. He also liked spending time on Lake James, where as a Moose Lodge member, he had a houseboat. Amberse had several jeeps and loved four-wheeling outdoors. Most of all, he was fiercely devoted to his family, instilling these values to his children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by seven siblings, Omer Barlowe, Ercel Barlowe, Goldie Condrey, Edith Hollifield, Frances Dillingham, Frank Barlowe, and Lawrence Barlowe; a great grandchild, Thurston Vettraino; and a son-in-law, Kevin Troutman.
He is survived by his wife, Patsy Smith Barlowe; six children, Amberse Barlowe Jr. (Debbie), Leslie Sparks (T.R.), James Barlowe (P.J.), Kathy Troutman, Kevin Barlowe (Susan), and Melissa Harris (Ron); fourteen grandchildren, Carrie Barlowe, Ryan Sparks, Shelby Barlowe, Aaron Barlowe, David Troutman, Bryan Troutman, Avery Crouch, Katie Barlowe, Emma Barlowe, Sara Barlowe, Trent Johnson, Aidan Harris, Sean Harris, and Isaac Harris; and three great-grandchildren, Micah, Lucas, and Maverick.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021, at 11:00 a.m., in the chapel of Beam Funeral Service with the Rev. Doug Worley officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Nebo First Baptist Church Cemetery at a later date.
