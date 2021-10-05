Ann Self SigmonApril 14, 1948 - October 1, 2021Ann Self Sigmon, 73, of Old Fort, formerly of Lincolnton, passed away Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at her residence into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born April 14, 1948, in Lincoln County, to the late Robert and Fleta Boggs Harrill. Ann was a member of Cross Memorial Baptist Church. She was the founder and owner for 40 years of Carolina's Independent Trucker's Services, Inc. Ann enjoyed gardening and all the beautiful flowers. She had a servant's heart and was always helping others. Ann, lived the life of a Proverb's 31 Woman. 1. She was more precious than jewels to all who knew her, especially her family. The Lord used Ann to bring healing to her blended family. She was a peacemaker and loved everyone as her own. 2. She was a good wife. Her husband knew that she was trustworthy and faithful. Ann enriched his life, being a comfort and an encouragement to him. She brought him much joy and love all the days of their life together. 3. She was a homemaker. Ann took excellent care of her home and family. Every holiday, birthday, or special event was a celebration of family, fun and good food. 4. She was charitable. Ann was generous. She shared what she had from her abundance, giving money to the less fortunate or those in need, giving of her time and talents to benefit others. Ann was always ready to help anyone when she saw they had a need, never expecting anything back in return. 5. She was prepared for the future. A Proverbs 31 Woman rejoices over the future because she makes sure that her family is ready for it. Ann was a picture of God's grace and love as she walked through her battle with cancer, understanding that the battle was the Lords and not hers. Ann pressed in with the Lord and His Word, constantly reminding her family and friends, that God was in control and she trusted Him. Ann stated many times that she was prepared to meet her Savior and go to heaven. Ann was confident and secure in her position in Christ. She was clothed in kindness, truth, beauty and grace. She is praised because of her steadfast and worshipful fear of the Lord. Her family truly rises up and calls her blessed. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Eddie Don Self.Survivors include her husband, Bill Sigmon; daughter, Stacie Self; sister, Linda Harrill Rudisill (Ken); stepchildren, Tina Grindstaff (Barry), Tami Waters (Mickey), Billy Sigmon (Debra), and Joey Sigmon (Aleshia); grandchildren, Chelsea Comadoll (Lucas), Chandler Grindstaff (Taylor), Chad Grindstaff, Jordi Mayes (Hal), Graci Schultz, Breanna Sigmon, Garrett Sigmon, and Brooklyn Woody (Garrett); great-grandchildren, Hartley, Boone, Wilder, and Logan Mayes and Kiara and Gavin Woody; BBFFC; and The Girls at Carolina's Independent Trucker's Services, Inc.A memorial service will be held Thursday, Oct. 7, at 1 p.m., at Cross Memorial Baptist Church in Marion, with Pastor Ryan Bennett and the Rev. Richard Anderson officiating. Burial will be private.Memorials may be made to Cross Memorial Baptist Church, 15 Cross Memorial Baptist Church Loop, Marion, NC 28752.Carpenter's Funeral Home