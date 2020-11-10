Ann Stevenson Brewer
September 29, 1936 - November 7, 2020
Ann Stevenson Brewer, 84, of Marion, North Carolina, passed away on Saturday, November 07, 2020, at CarePartners Hospice Solace Center in Asheville, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Bakersville, NC, to the late Joe and Electa Stevenson on September 29, 1936. She was the youngest of ten siblings.
Ann was always happy and her smile would light up the room. She loved her family unconditionally. She was employed with McDowell County Schools as a child care assistant, and all the children adored her. She enjoyed cooking, and she made wonderful pound cakes. She will be remembered as a wonderful mother, grandmother, and sister, and will be missed by all.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas E. (Tom) Brewer and her son, David Brewer.
Survivors include her two children, Thomas "Tommy" Brewer and wife Dana and Mike Brewer and wife Debbie; six grandchildren, Candace Reeves (Luke), Jennifer Ballew (Matt), Chris Brewer (Andrea), Amber Keller (David), Jordan Freeman (Jeremy), and Dylan Brewer; and ten great-grandchildren.
A funeral service for family and close friends will be held on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Glenwood Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rose Hill Retirement Community Activity Fund. The family appreciates the care she received while being a resident of the facility.
