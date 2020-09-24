Menu
Arbadella "Arbie" McNeil RunnionSeptember 18, 1937 - August 15, 2020Arbadella "Arbie" McNeil Runnion, 82, of Hawthorne Drive in Lenoir, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lenoir Health Care.She was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Wilkes County, to the late Clifford and Augusta Shell McNeil.Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, John Finch Runnion of the home; one brother-in-law, Ed Runnion and wife, Susan; one nephew, Todd McNeil and wife, Margie; one niece, Lisa Lantrip and husband, Gary; one great-great-nephew, Neil Lantrip; and one great-great-niece, Emily Lantrip.Graveside services will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Josh Hughes and Dr. David Smith. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks will be required.Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoirwww.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
Published by The McDowell News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Blue Ridge Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Greer-Mcelveen Funeral Home - Lenoir
