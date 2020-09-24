Arbadella "Arbie" McNeil Runnion September 18, 1937 - August 15, 2020 Arbadella "Arbie" McNeil Runnion, 82, of Hawthorne Drive in Lenoir, passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Lenoir Health Care. She was born Sept. 18, 1937, in Wilkes County, to the late Clifford and Augusta Shell McNeil. Those left to cherish her memory include her loving husband, John Finch Runnion of the home; one brother-in-law, Ed Runnion and wife, Susan; one nephew, Todd McNeil and wife, Margie; one niece, Lisa Lantrip and husband, Gary; one great-great-nephew, Neil Lantrip; and one great-great-niece, Emily Lantrip. Graveside services will be held Sunday, Sept. 27, at 2 p.m., at Blue Ridge Memorial Park, conducted by the Rev. Josh Hughes and Dr. David Smith. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and face masks will be required. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoir www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com